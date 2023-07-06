Finance minister says Malta aiming to emulate Dutch model of highly-skilled labour

Finance minister Clyde Caruana said Malta’s workforce should aim at reaching standards in the Netherlands, where working hours on average are just over 20 a week and at double the Maltese average salary.

Caruana was answering a series of questions in the House that dealt with workforce skills, free childcare, labour market and foreign workers in Malta.

“We must emulate the Dutch example where, a small country whose percentage of the working population is similar to Malta’s, is however very highly-skilled, most people working on average over 20 hours a week but with double our salaries,” Caruana said.

Caruana said this was down to the high skills of Dutch workers, and said a skills survey of 90,000 Maltese workers will soon be extended to the rest of the population in a bid to establish what skills the island requires for its future workforce. “It’s a first-of-a-kind for Malta and Europe as well, and it will be a major step in Malta’s industrial development,” Caruana said of the skills survey.

Caruana said European countries that were economic powerhouses all have a vibrant labour economy, and said Malta had uses a variety of measures since 2013 to encourage greater youth and female participation in the labour market, and was now encouraging elder workers to stay in employment beyond retirement.

Caruana also set much store by fiscal aids that cushioned the economy from external shocks, namely the island’s energy subsidies. “We must do everything to protect the economy against these external shocks, to which citizens are highly sensitive... in some European countries the hikes in energy prices have led to popular unrest. The subsidies in Malta have cushioned taxpayers from shouldering this burden. We protected the economy.”

Caruana also replied to a complaint from Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami, who said a security worker had been forced to accept a lower salary of €1,300 because his hiring company was employing foreign workers at minimum wage. “Are you aware that this economy of low unemployment is forcing Maltese workers to accept lower salaries?” Fenech Adami asked.

Caruana replied that such a case would be unacceptable. “If this is the case then the employer is cutting corners or exploiting workers... and I encourage your constituent to file a report with the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations to investigate such a case.”