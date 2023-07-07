Speaker will not be investigated for vote against report on ethical breaches in public-funded adverts

Standards Commissioner Judge Joseph Azzopardi will not investigate Parliament Speaker Anġlu Farrugia over his vote against the adoption of a report that revealed ethical breaches by 18 ministers in relation to taxpayer-funded advertisements celebrating their own political accomplishments.

The vote in question concerns a report conducted by former Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler, which specifically criticised a supplement published in the Labour Party's newspaper to mark Prime Minister Robert Abela's second year in office, deeming it a misuse of public funds. The front page of the supplement prominently featured Abela himself.

Hyzler recommended that the €16,700 spent on the advertising campaign be returned. However, during the Committee for Standards in Public Life's vote on the adoption of the report, two government members voted against it, while two opposition members voted in favor. As a result, the decision fell to the Speaker, who voted against the adoption of the report.

On Thursday, Standards Commissioner Azzopardi has concluded that while agreeing with the conclusions of the report, he cannot proceed against Speaker Anglu Farrugia, despite the fact that he voted against the adoption of the report which was strongly defended by the Standards Commissioner's Office.

In his ruling, the Commissioner considers that, as Farrugia is President of the Parliamentary Committee on Standards in Public Life, he should not debate the roles or discretion of the Speaker, as this would create a conflict of responsibilities between the Speaker and the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, independent candidate, Arnold Cassola, who brought forward the complaint on the speaker’s vote, concluded that "despite being a parliamentarian, the Speaker will never be subject to the rules drawn up for parliamentarians, and is free to contradict any decision taken by the Commissioner for Standards."