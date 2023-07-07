Parliament to discuss steps towards offshore wind and solar farms next week

Parliament will discuss an act that will establish ‘Exclusive Economic Zones’ outside of Maltese waters where Malta will have jurisdiction over the land, where Malta will eventually issue public calls in order to use the land for the production of renewable energy.

This was announced during a discussion between Prime Minister Robert Abela and a number of young adults regarding various subjects, including renewable energy, the environment, and women in politics.

Regarding sources for renewable energy, Abela announced that public calls will be made for the installation of offshore wind and solar farms, as well as a second interconnector which will provide the islands with renewable energy.

During the discussions, mental health, artificial intelligence and planning also featured in the debate. Here, Abela stated that new standards have been implemented since the introduction of the Building and Construction Authority, including a reform which licenses contractors.

The discussions also served as an opportunity for young adults to submit their application to be part of the Youth Advisory Forum, as well as to share their aspirations on what they want the country to look like. Eventually, eight candidates will be chosen to form part of the Forum, alongside Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ representative, Michaela Vassallo.

The Forum, once formed, will hold regular meetings with the Prime Minister for 18 months, where they will discuss various developments regarding legislation, strategies and other plans which will be part of the public conversation locally and internationally.