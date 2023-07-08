Standards Commissioner declines probe into favouritism claims in façade restoration scheme

The Standards Commissioner will not be investigating concerns that a €2 million façade restoration scheme favoured residents in Aaron Farrugia’s electoral districts.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, for this office to obtain detailed information that allows it to determine whether other streets in other localities merited inclusion in the scheme,” Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi told the complainant, Arnold Cassola.

“Likewise, it is not possible for this office to evaluate the architectural and historic value of these streets, thereby assuming the role of the relevant authority [Planning Authority].”

Cassola filed the request to have Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia investigated in June 2021, shortly after Farrugia, who at the time served as Planning Minister, announced the €2m Irrestawra l-Faccata scheme.

The scheme was intended to help finance façade restorations for homeowners in busy, high-traffic streets within Urban Conservation Areas.

Only 14 roads across Malta and Gozo qualified for the funding, with seven of the 14, being in electoral districts contested by Farrugia.

The complaint argued that residents in Farrugia’s electoral districts appeared to be given privileged access to taxpayer funding.

The Standards Commissioner, at the time George Hyzler, started looking into the complaint in February 2022.

Both the minister and then-CEO of the Planning Authority, Martin Saliba, said in written correspondence that the scheme was piloted by the Planning Authority.

Citing roads such as Valley Road, Birkirkara, and Triq il-Kbira in Rabar, Commissioner Azzopardi noted that while many of the streets eligible for funding were indeed in Farrugia’s district, most of those roads were also prone to heavy traffic.

The Commissioner, therefore, declined to investigate the complaint and informed Cassola of the decision.