‘Test and penalise drivers under the influence of drugs’, FSWS calls for legal updates

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services, the Maltese Association of Psychiatry, and Doctors for Road Safety have called for comprehensive laws that will clamp down on the use of drugs in driving, with mandatory sobriety tests for professional drivers.

The organisations have requested clear guidelines on acceptable substance levels in body fluids while driving, based on scientific evidence and international best practices.

There is currently no legal definition for drug-impaired driving, no difference in the Maltese law between cannabis-impaired driving and a cannabis-positive driver, and no increase in penalty with regards to co-ingestion of psychoactive substances with alcohol.

“Another worrying aspect is that there is currently no available road-side test in Malta for any illicit drug (excluding alcohol) that causes impairment in driving. This lack of testing capability makes it challenging to detect, deter and prove drug-impaired driving effectively, thus hinders enforcement,” the FSWS, which also comprises national drug agency Sedqa, said.

“It is crucial that we address drug-driving as a serious issue and work together to ensure the well-being of our community.”

In Malta, the use of cannabis for personal consumption was legalised in 2021. The year 2022 was the worst on record for Malta in terms of road fatalities. In 2023, a series of high-profile road crashes resulting in deaths were allegedly linked with the use of drugs and alcohol.

The FSWS said road-side tests should detect impairment caused by illicit drugs to improve enforcement efforts.

They also called for a comprehensive study on drug-driving in Malta, including an assessment of the prevalence and impact of drug-impaired driving on road safety.

The NGOs and the FSWS said enforcement officers on Maltese roads should be trained on random assessments for sobriety tests, enabled by a legal framework. “We strongly recommend the concomitant use of a breathalyser test for alcohol alongside any roadside drug test,” the NGOs said.

They said laws must be updated for penalties for the use of psychoactive drugs combined with alcohol, reflecting the increased risk to road safety, as well as for random screening of professional drivers. “To reinforce road safety standards, we recommend the implementation of random drug screening programs for professional drivers such as cab-drivers, school bus drivers, coach drivers and drivers of heavy machinery. These screenings should aim to detect the presence of psychoactive drugs in their systems, ensuring that those responsible for transporting passengers are not impaired while on duty.”

The European driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, and medicines (DRUID) project conducted roadside surveys in 13 countries across Europe, in which blood or oral fluid samples from 50,000 drivers were analysed, revealed that illicit drugs were present in 1.9%, and psychoactive medicines in 1.36 %. Illicit drug-driving varied across EU countries from 0.2 to 8.2%.

In the United States, data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) indicated that in 2018, twelve million (4.7%) US residents reported driving under the influence of cannabis in the past 12 months and 2.3 million (0.9%) reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs other than cannabis.

In Australia, alcohol-related road traffic deaths have been decreasing (2006-2016) whilst a simultaneous increase in road traffic fatalities associated with psychoactive substances has been recorded.