Government must act to change corruption perception, employers say

Findings in a Eurobarometer on business and corruption where 87% of Maltese saw corruption as part of the country’s business culture, were “shocking, but not surprising”, the Malta Employers Association said.

The same findings found that 79% see bribery and abuse of power as being rampant. “For years, the Association has been saying that the situation has been deteriorating, but there is an unwillingness to tackle the issues concretely,” the MEA said.

“It does not take Eurobarometer to conclude that many businesses believe that they can only succeed if they have the right political connections, with a majority stating that we have an issue with nepotism and patronage.”

The findings of the Eurobarometer reveal that there is no level playing field between businesses that is critical in ensuring a healthy competitive environment that generates investment and jobs.

“Rather, we are sliding a dangerous path that leads to equating entrepreneurship with opportunism, and that the concept of business success is more dependent on political contacts than it is on creative vision and risk-taking.

“This does not bode well for both domestic and foreign direct investment, as more honest businesses will have to choose between either riding with the flow or to seek business opportunities elsewhere,” the MEA said.

The MEA said Malta needs a leaner, full-time parliament with better-paid MPs and state-funded parties to make private donations illegal.

It called for a full disclosure of contracts, remuneration, packages of persons of trust, with periodic audits and capped numbers on such appointments.

It said all contracts signed by government with third parties should be made public within three months from the date of signing, with no binding agreements with entities whose ultimate beneficiaries are unknown but must be affiliated to the International Organisation of Employers (I.O.E.), SGI Europe or BUSINESSMED.

It also said public procurement through direct orders should be respected and enforced.

“Although these proposals are fundamental, there is nothing controversial about them. They should appeal to anyone who believes that sustainable businesses and the well-being of society is dependent on a sound moral and ethical infrastructure to ensure that success and achievement are based on merit and hard work, rather than on political connections,” the MEA said.

“Although these issues have been raised at MCESD in the past, they need constant re-enforcement by the social partners to bring our politicians to their senses.”