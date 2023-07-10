More farmers’ markets needed to keep food prices down, Caritas study shows

Caritas’s latest study in food and medicinal prices has revealed the steep rise in costs since 2020, with at least 3% rises in food that averaged between €131 to €248 a year for different types of low income families.

Caritas’s study is part of its Minimum Essential Budget for a Decent Living (MEBDL) campaign, which identifies the costs of a basket of goods and services for three types of families with a low-income to be able to live a basic but decent quality life.

The three family types were two adults and two children; one adult and two children; and an elderly couple aged over 65. This is the fourth study since 2012, the last being carried out in 2020.

With food rising in 2023 to at least 2.96% to 3.12%, the highest being for elderly consumers.

In monetary terms, this increase translates to €131.52 over a 12-month period. The 12-month monetary increase was €194.52 for the one adult family, €248.40 for two adults.

The elderly suffer a greater increase probably due to certain ingredients which appear more frequently in their 7-day menu, such as wholegrain products and vegetables, which have increased in price. This increase in the cost of the 7-day MEBDL menu is particularly significant with regard to low-income families who live in rented dwellings. These families may forsake the quantity and quality of food consumed in order to be able to pay their monthly rent.

In contrast, some families might opt to move to a rented dwelling of lower quality with lower rent in order to ensure that they have sufficient income to buy food for the family.

The increase in food prices of the MEBDL 7-day menu was approximately 3%, whereas the national annual inflation rate (RPI) for January 2023 for food – excluding restaurants and takeaways – was 11.16%.

The possible explanations for this difference includes the fact that the two food baskets are comprised of different food items, with Caritas using lower-priced food, mainly local foods, and advantages taken on special offers on food.

Average price of vegetables was €55.24 per week from supermarkets, an increase €19 over 2022, for the two-adult family.

Similarly, there was an increase in the price of vegetables and fruit from vendor vans, costing €48.41 per week, over €10 more than 2022.

There was even an increase at the farmers’ market, from €31 to €38.50, but this market remains the cheapest to shop. An interesting observation was that different stalls had different prices: those at the entrance or perimeter of the market had slightly more expensive prices. A common practice witnessed at the market was that farmers often added some extra item for free when one purchased a certain amount of produce.

In contrast, buying the 7-day menu vegetables and fruit from a corner store turned out to be the most expensive, amounting to €77.07 per week.

Supermarkets were also charging higher prices on pre-packaged vegetables, often not composed of sustainable material, contributing to the islands’ waste management challenges.

Medicines and healthcare climbed from 6.3% to 14%, the main increase borne by elderly couples at €35.41 annually. The annual cost would total just over €598.

“This expense is of grave concern as it could result in a significant dent on an elderly couple’s income. Of note is that a specific item which raises the cost of this Medicines and Healthcare category is bone strengthening tablets. These are commonly being prescribed to elderly individuals and one augurs that they will soon be provided for free through the NHS as per recent budget declarations,” Caritas said.

Pharmacists consulted said elderly clients were buying Vitamin D and calcium tablets as a preventive measure for bone density strengthening – at €61 for a daily tablet, annually.

Recommendations

Caritas said supermarkets and food retail outlets should be promoting discounts on food that would otherwise go to waste, such as close to expiry date, slightly dented packets, to help low-income families.

Farmers’ markets such as the Ta’ Qali and Birgu model, aided by special bus routes, or siting at different locations for low-income communities near industrial estates or hospitals, could help families source lower prices.

Caritas also called for a reduction in tax on fruit and vegetables, to aid national dietary guidelines, health professionals’ preventive and therapeutic recommendations, as well as climate-friendly and sustainability promoting plant-based diets

It also called for community kitchen gardens and neighbourhood allotments that allows communities to grow vegetables and fruit.

Caritas said low-income families should benefit from rebates on medicines through a means-tested scheme, while social assistance recipients should be further assisted through the implementation of a ‘digital cash’, involving digital vouchers and bank transfers. “The ‘cash’ could be apportioned across different priority needs, such as food and medicines, to guide low-income families to better manage their finances. Such digital cash could cater for the essential needs of social assistance recipients in a sustainable, efficient and dignified manner. A mobile application could help make this system more accessible.”