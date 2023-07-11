[LIVE] Joseph Muscat’s PAC testimony continues this afternoon

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be testifying before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee over the NAO’s report on the Electrogas contract later on Tuesday afternoon.

Muscat’s testimony was requested by the Opposition MPs last June.

Today’s testimony will be Muscat’s third. During the last testimony, Muscat mounted a convincing defence of his government’s key policy plank, the switch-over to gas and a 25% cut in energy prices.

Muscat told MPs it was evident that Maltese voters were extremely sensitive to energy prices, saying both Labour in 1998 and the Nationalists in 2013 lost power on the back of energy hikes.

