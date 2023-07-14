People want truth and justice for Jean Paul Sofia death: Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said people want truth and justice on the circumstances which led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“The Maltese and Gozitans are angry. They know the disgusting attacks against Jean Paul’s family are disgraceful,” Metsola said.

This is not the first time the European Parliament (EP) President has weighed in on the issue, having joined calls for a public inquiry into the construction site death earlier this year.

She said people, despite the “misleading propaganda” the government’s vote against a public inquiry, is not justice.

“They know it does not make sense to prioritise partisan politics interests before the death of a 20-year-old who died at his place of work,” Metsola said.

She said politics should be used to carry out good.

“People want truth and justice. Every worker, mother, father, boy and girl deserve this,” she said.

On Wednesday, governemnt rejected an Opposition motion calling for a Public Inquiry into the death of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia.

The motion was first tabled in the House by the Opposition last Thursday, but following a heated debate the government put forward an amendment emphasising parliament’s commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms.

Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confronted government MPs in parliament right after voting.

A vigil will be held outside Castille in front of Parliament on Monday, calling for justice for the death of Jean Paul Sofia.