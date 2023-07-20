Air Malta cancels more flights to Catania due to airport fire

Air Malta has announced the cancellation of two flights to and from Catania on Thursday.

The airline said as a result of the recent fire in Catania Airport, disruption to flight schedules is ongoing and is expected to continue for some days.

Flights KM644 from Malta to Catania and KM644 from Malta to Catania have been cancelled.

Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and wish to opt for a monetary refund, are requested to send an email to [email protected] If the flight was booked through a travel agent, passengers can contact the travel agency and ask them to submit a refund request on their behalf.

Those passengers who wish to rebook their tickets to another flight or date or change the destination, can contact Air Malta Call Centre on +356 21662211, Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and Saturday and Sunday to 8am to 6pm.