Malta bakes in hot weather: Temperatures set to rise to 42°C by Sunday

Malta and Gozo will be hit by temperatures exceeding 40°C in the coming days, while the minimum temperature forecast for this weekend is expected to remain at 30°C, according to the meteorological office.

Responding to questions sent by MaltaToday, the met office said that on Saturday, the temperature will hit a high of 40°C but will feel as though it is 42°C. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 42°C which will feel like 43°C.

The met office said that the heatwave currently sizzling the Maltese islands started on July 16 when the maximum temperature reached 39.4°C. In the days that followed, the temperature has risen to 41°C by July 20.

Later on Friday, the met office issued a red warning, as the temperature is expected to rise to 41°C.

Despite this, temperatures are still expected to rise in the coming days, while temperatures are expected to fall below 40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a number of localities still seem to be facing power outage issues as Enemalta continued to carry out repair works to restore electricity supply to customers impacted by eight network difficulties registered on Thursday night.