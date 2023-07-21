Power cut situation seems to be nearing its end, Enemalta CEO says

Enemalta CEO, Jonathan Cardona cannot guarantee that no more power cuts will occur in the coming days, as he explained in a technical briefing that the situation regarding nationwide power cuts seems to be entering its final stages.

Cardona stated that from midnight until around 4:00pm, only three cable faults occurred, explaining that this is a significant reduction from the number of faults which were being registered during the past days.

In fact, according to Cardona, the country experienced 42 cable damages in four days, with 12 of them in different stages of being resolved.

Currently, Żabbar, Kalkara, and the Cottonera area are experiencing most of the power cut problems

“This is an unprecedented level of damages during an unprecedented heatwave,” said Cardona, noting that power cuts are also being observed in neighbouring countries.

Similarly, it was noted that the demand for electricity also shot up at an abnormal rate, increasing by 8% since last year, while most years register a 3% increase annually.

From her end, energy minister Miriam Dalli did not exclude the possibility of government offering additional compensation to people who bore the brunt of the latest power cuts.

When questioned about the PN's claims that Malta is in a crisis, she stated that the "disaster" the PN left needed to be fixed and that investments were being made to strengthen the distribution network.