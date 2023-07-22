Senior citizens offered respite in state-run homes amidst ongoing heatwave and power cuts

Senior citizens trapped at home without electricity, are being offered a day of respite at state-run care homes, Active Ageing Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that citizens over 65-years-old, who are affected by power cuts could contact their call centre and be picked up.

Malta is on its sixth consecutive day of power cuts, making it difficult for residents in various areas to cope with the relentless heatwave.

Several complained on social media that the lack of fans, air conditioning, and refrigeration has made living conditions unbearable for many.

Given that individuals aged 65 or older are more susceptible to heat-related health issues, the ministry explained, this initiative aims to protect their well-being.

Older adults often struggle to adjust to sudden changes in temperature, and during a heatwave across Europe in 2022, they accounted for a significant portion of heat-related fatalities.

The ministry has identified St Vincent de Paul, Gozo’s Dar Padova, and other state care homes across Malta and Gozo as suitable locations to accommodate the seniors.

The Day Respite service is being provided free of charge, and the ministry will make efforts to transport the elderly to a care home conveniently close to their place of residence.

Once there, the care homes will offer food and various services to ensure the guests' comfort throughout the day.

For those interested in availing of this service, they can contact the ministry via phone at 22788491/2/3 or email at [email protected] between 8 am and 5 pm.