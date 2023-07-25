Cutajar says she has been cleared of wrongdoing after a two-year investigation

Former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar announced on Tuesday that she had been officially cleared of any wrongdoing by the Inland Revenue Department, marking the conclusion of investigations into her activities.

Cutajar expressed relief after enduring "two years of allegations and lies" related to her alleged involvement as a property broker and failure to pay taxes on it, in a Facebook post.

Cutajar mentioned her disappointment in former Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, who she felt had prematurely judged her and impeded her political career.

The controversy surrounding Cutajar stemmed from a report submitted by Hyzler to parliament two years ago, in which he asserted that she had breached parliamentary ethics standards due to her involvement in a multi-million euro property deal with Yorgen Fenech, who faced charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Hyzler recommended that Cutajar be investigated by the tax department.

In 2020, media reported that Cutajar had assisted in brokering a property deal involving Fenech, for which she allegedly received a bag containing approximately €46,500 in cash.

The deal was dated back to May 2019, with Cutajar acting as the broker for Fenech's purchase of a house in Mdina for €3.1 million. The deal fell through when Fenech was arrested in November 2019, but Cutajar had already received her brokerage fee by that time, according to sources.

Cutajar consistently denied any wrongdoing but temporarily stepped down from her cabinet post while under investigation by Hyzler. In November 2021, parliament's Standards Committee unanimously endorsed Hyzler's report, leading to Cutajar's removal from the Cabinet.

Last April, Cutajar resigned from the Labour parliamentary group but continued as an independent MP following the publication of numerous chats between her and Yorgen Fenech.

In her recent Facebook post, Cutajar expressed comfort in knowing that she had always spoken the truth, and any falsehoods and misguided decisions had been made by others against her.

She emphasized that the injustice her family and she endured would not be forgotten.

However, with the investigations yielding no guilt, she could now live her life without the burden of allegations or a dark cloud hanging over her due to supposed irregularities.