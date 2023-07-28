Labour in denial, Nationalists proposing new problems on electricity, ADPD says

The Labour Party continues to be in denial, while the Nationalist Party proposes new problems, the ADPD has said.

"Despite all the platitudes during the MCESD meeting this morning it is clear that the Labour Government including Robert Abela and Miriam Dalli have let the electricity distribution system decay to the point of failure, and pushed forward a disastrous economic policy of growth at all costs,” chairperson Sandra Gauci has said.

She said government, instead of apologising to businesses, workers and families, is pretending the mess Malta's in is not their doing.

“Malta does not need more pay cheques for fat cats in the form of new posts on new authorities. Instead of apologizing, Abela and Dalli are coming up with pseudo-solutions and trying to hide the fact that the disaster is their fault,” she said. “Malta does not need more new positions for insiders in new authorities. The country needs competent politicians who know how to let the competent authorities work in a professional manner. Something which Labour is unable to do."

Party secretary general Ralph Cassar said proposals by the PN, also on the subject of electricity would create new problems. "The PN proposal on private electricity distribution companies is quite dangerous.”

The PN on Friday proposed the liberalisation of the distribution network, stating that this would lead to competition, and better efficiency.

“It is necessary that the distribution of electricity is centralized. In fact, even in large countries the distribution of electricity is through large centralized systems because that way there is less waste and a more efficient use of electricity generated from different sources,” he said.

Cassar said the country should move towards more and more electricity generated from the roofs of every building and even by wind turbines in industrial areas where this is feasible. “All energy generated should go on one distribution system.”

“Enemalta should be supported and managed by professional people. While the present government abandoned the distribution system, the PN wants to create a private monopoly in the distribution of a necessary service,” he said. “The PN wants trenches everywhere, more cables and wires and private companies controlling essential services.”