Rosianne Cutajar disappointed with ONE news over non-reporting of her 'tax authorities' clearance'

Former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar expressed her frustration with One News on Sunday, claiming that they failed to report her recent announcement.

“When I wrote and said those who made crusades against me will fall into silence, I certainly did not have ONE news in mind,” Cutajar said on her latest Facebook post.

Cutajar said she had been cleared of wrongdoing after a two-year investigation, on Tuesday, with ONE news choosing not to report the matter.

According to Cutajar, she had been informed by the tax authorities that, after a thorough investigation, they found no irregularities in her involvement in a property deal.

In her Facebook post, Cutajar stated that she expected her critics to remain silent after this news, particularly those who waged a crusade against her and sought to remove her from the Labour Party.

“This is supposed to be good news for the Labour Party,” Cutajar said before calling upon other Labourites to speak up in support of her as well.

The controversy surrounding Cutajar emerged in December 2020 when media revealed her involvement in brokering a property deal with Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech, who faces charges of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was allegedly linked to the deal.

Cutajar was accused of accepting a bag containing around €46,500 in cash as part of the transaction.

The property deal took place in May 2019, with Cutajar acting as a broker for Fenech to purchase a house in Mdina for €3.1 million.

In the wake of these revelations, Cutajar decided to step down from her position as parliamentary secretary. The Standards Commissioner's report indicated an ethics breach and called for a tax investigation related to the property deal.

Despite these developments, Cutajar remains firm in her belief that she did nothing wrong in her involvement with the property deal and hopes that her party colleagues will rally behind her.