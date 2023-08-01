Standards report on Quad Towers meeting with Yorgen Fenech goes to committee

An ethics complaint on the former minister for planning Michael Farrugia has been referred to the Standards Committee in the House, the independent politician Arnold Cassola has said.

Cassola had filed the complaint asking the Commissioner for Standards whether Labour MP Michael Farrugia had been economical with the truth about meeting Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech before including the group’s land in Mrieħel in a final version of the high-rise policy draft.

Cassola said the Commissioner had concluded his investigation following his complaint three years ago.

The high-rise policy had not mentioned the inclusion of the Mrieħel land that now is the site of the Tumas-Gasan four-tower construction when it was issued for public consultation back in November 2013.

Farrugia had claimed he had not met Fenech – today in jail as he faces charges of commissioning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia – in Castille before the final version of the high-rise policy was published.

The conclusions of this investigation have now been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Standards in Public Life.

“When this happens, this normally means that some wrongdoing on the part of the minister has been identified by the Commissioner for Standards,” Cassola said. “Unfortunately, despite being the complainant, the law prohibits me from having access to the findings and conclusions of an investigation initiated by me.”

Cassola had called on Michael Farrugia to explain his involvement in including Mriehel in the list of high-rise zones “a few hours after meeting Yorgen Fenech”, the owner of the land in Mriehel where the Quad high-rise was granted a permit.

A Freedom of Information request by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation showed Fenech had clocked in for a meeting with then planning secretary Michael Farrugia at Castille at 9:27am on March 5 2014, and clocked out at 9:53am.

On the same day Farrugia met with the alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind, the minister sent a letter to Planning Authority CEO to consider Mriehel “as an appropriate location for tall buildings with the intention to create a strategic employment node”.

The decision paved the way for Tumas and Gasan to file an application the Quad Towers. “When asked about this issue, Minister Farrugia's first reaction was to lie and to say that the meeting never happened,” Cassola said.

When Farrugia was confronted with official documentation, he came up with a second version, saying the meeting was not about Mriehel. Later Farrugia claimed the decision for Mrieħel to be included was taken days before letter was sent by a committee evaluating policies after public consultation.

The Permanent Commission Against Corruption is also examining submissions in connection with the March meeting between Michael Farrugia and Yorgen Fenech.

In a complaint by Cassola in 2020, he had asked the Commission to determine whether Fenech’s close relationship with top officials and the donation of expensive gifts to ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat had influenced policy decisions.