PN files protest after TVM fails to report scenes after Sofia vote in parliament

The Nationalist Party filed a judicial protest against the Broadcasting Authority and the PBS, after the latter chose not to broadcast footage in and out of parliament on July 12 when Labour MPs voted against an Opposition motion for the holding of a public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Party's General Secretary Michael Piccinino, expressed his concerns and criticised the Broadcasting Authority for failing to issue an order to PBS to comply with the reporting, despite acknowledging the lapse by the state broadcaster a week ago.

The Nationalist Party's protest specifically urges PBS and the Broadcasting Authority to cease their involvement in "perpetuating censorship of any criticism" against Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The protest was formally signed by lawyers Paul Borg Olivier and Francis Zammit Dimech on behalf of the Nationalist Party.