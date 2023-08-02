Rotunda Square works paused ahead of Santa Marija feast in Mosta

Works on the Rotunda Square will be paused temporarily as from Saturday, 5 August due to the Santa Marija festivities, the Mosta local council announced.

Infrastructure Malta has informed the Mosta Council that structural investigations had found the roofing of the reservoir located in the centre of the square, had to be declared a dangerous structure.

An urgent permit, together with the Planning Authority after consultation with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, had to be isued in order to carry out these necessary works on the roof of the building.

The local council has engaged a health and safety officer to issue an independent report on the works that will have to be carried out by the end of the week in order to ensure that the external festivities of Santa Marija are organised safely.

Mosta mayor Chris Grech said the council had encountered great challenges in ensuring the regeneration of the main square outside the Mosta Dome ahead of the winter season.

“The regeneration of the Rotunda Square and the main roads that lead to it has now entered another phase,” Grech said of Mosta’s biggest ever infrastructural regeneration project.

“This project came with big expectations... it had to take place in the best interest of the Mosta residents of today and of the future generations. The current phase of the ongoing works consist of high-quality paving and design which will complement the village core and the Mosta Basilica.”

Grech said the local council will be taking the necessary steps to ensure that every activity related to the external festivities of Santa Marija, including all the marches, as well as the procession of the religious feats on 15 August, will take place in “the cleanest, safest environment for all those present.”

“The Local Council will make sure that all necessary upkeep and cleansing is carried out, In order to provide the best possible environment for the celebration of the feast of Santa Marija.”