[LIVE] Sofia public inquiry | Former BCA boss felt Zrinzo Azzopardi was not in line with pace of reform

Live blog | Continuation of inquiry into tragic construction collapse that claimed the live of Jean Paul Sofia

matthew_vella
Last updated on 18 August 2023, 9:31am
by Matthew Vella
2 min read
09:41 Azzopardi is asked whether he agrees that building contractors are properly insured in the works they carry out. “There are various types of insurance methods available, but they depend on the quality of work that is done. I think that insurance is paramount, in terms of workers’ safety and construction works.” Matthew Vella
09:35 Azzopardi feels that the BCA’s recruitment process for inspectors was hampered by a lack of skills in the labour market. Matthew Vella
09:34 “It was clear that he did not agree with the way I was running the authority… yes, it was a constructive dismissal.” Matthew Vella
09:31 Judge Zammit McKeon wants to know why Azzopardi resigned his post as BCA CEO. Azzopardi says the BCA’s inability to achieve its recruitment complement in 2022, and after the change of minister, his plans appeared not to be in conformity with the view of the administration. “At a certain point, we came to a point that we had to agree to disagree,” Azzopardi says, denying he was made to resign. “I felt that the language was that I would not be allowed to work as I hoped to. The particular minster appeared not to agree with the way I wanted to work. I wanted to engage more people, open up more to public consultation… I felt that my plan to effect changes, was consonant any more with the administration’s view.” He is now referring to planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Matthew Vella
09:28 Azzopardi says he was not aware of Schembri Grima’s private practice interests at the time of her appointment. Matthew Vella
09:28 Azzopardi claims he did not see any conflict between the role of the BCA chairperson Maria Schembri Grima, and her private practice as architect. “I did not see that as a conflict… I thought it could help build bridges with the industry. chembri Grima had resigned following outrage over footage a dangerous demolition at a project she was leading. Her resignation in February 2023 came on the same day a video showed how demolition works carried out in Triq Psaila, Birkirkara caused large stones to fall a height of at least three storeys, crashing down beyond supposedly protective hoarding. Schembri Grima was the project architect. Demolition works at the site - the former Go Exchange - were even halted by the BCA itself after residents flagged the significant danger of ongoing works there. Schembri Grima was appointed BCA chair in 2021 and confirmed in that post a year later. She was the authority's first-ever chair. Despite leading the regulator, she continued her private practice as an architect, with her clients including Joseph Portelli and Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala. Matthew Vella
09:25 He says the BCA board of directors had the full spectrum of competences: design and structural architects, practising engineers, industry representatives such as contractors, business persons, legal experts… “It was an active board. I instigate working groups whose work was minuted, in a bid to speed up the establishment of the authority and its policies and codes.” Matthew Vella
09:24 Azzopardi adds that in his first and only year (up to May 2022) the BCA recruited some 45 workers, some of whom relinquished their position or secondment in the process. On the ground, the BCA had some nine or 11 inspectors. Matthew Vella
09:22 Azzopardi said that in his first year of operation, the 2022 election year meant that recruitment had to slow down; plans to hunt for headship positions and a required 300 staff complement were not effected within that first year. Matthew Vella
09:20 For the first year, the BCA requested €18 million in budgeting, and it was accorded €9 million; and then increased gradually. The request was based on a business case presented by the BCA to the finance ministry for requirements such as human resources and IT infrastructure. Matthew Vella
09:18 Zammit McKeon presses on, and Azzopardi says that this request was, in some ways, framed to the PA. The agreement in principle was to have the BCA to be able to present its reservations, just as ERA does for example, on planning requests. The main elements of the BCA’s strategy: the creation of national building codes and required skills and licensing for masons. Matthew Vella
09:12 “You say you rolled up your sleeves - your words - to set standards,” Judge Zammit McKeon tells Azzopardi. “Did you recommend to the Planning Authority to slow down its permit-issuing process, to give you a breather, perhaps in far more diplomatic language than I am using now?”

“I can assure the board that an amount of meetings to explain to other entities, in various meetings with the PA and in informal workshops, the role of the BCA, were held,” Azzopardi says. Matthew Vella
09:10 “We consulted various stakeholders, to have a clear picture of the industry as a whole,” Azzopardi says. Matthew Vella
09:10 Azzopardi says the board was immediately active, by creating specialised working groups, to forge ahead with its policymaking agenda. Matthew Vella
09:08 The chairman of the board was architect Maria Schembri Grima, who headed an 11-person board of directors. Among the board members, one of them was architect David Xuereb. Matthew Vella
09:07 Azzopardi was then appointed the first CEO of the BCA, from April 2021 to May 2022. Matthew Vella
09:07 Azzopardi says the working committee presented its report to the government in the form of a Bill; he cannot answer as to whether there was any real consultation with other bodies or professionals before the law was taken to the House first by Ian Borg and his parliamentary secretary Chris Agius, then by his successor Aaron Farrugia. Matthew Vella
09:03 What was the need for a BCA as a new authority when building regulation already fell under the Planning Authority, asks the Ombudsman. Azzopardi says the sphere of planning and its policies was separate from the need to regulate the standards of building, and the dynamics of the construction sector in conjunction with other entities. Matthew Vella
09:01 This entity was at the time constituted as an agency, not as an authority or regulator. Matthew Vella
09:01 Azzopardi was also part of a working group to set up the Building and Construction Authority under the tenure of the former planning and roads/infrastructure minister, Ian Borg. Matthew Vella
09:00 The panel will now hear its first witness, Karl Azzopardi, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks, which is the regulator of all industrial land in Malta. Matthew Vella
08:59 Good morning, we are live from the law courts. Matthew Vella

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia continues today, Friday.

The public inquiry board is led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon, who will be supported by Auditor General Charles Deguara and court expert Mario Cassar.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The saga has unfolded against a backdrop of reluctance from the Labour government to comply to calls for a comprehensive public inquiry into the collapse of a Corradino structure that claimed the live of 19-year-old worker Jean Paul Sofia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, initially advocating for a clear demarcation between a magisterial inquiry and a public inquiry, encountered fervent resistance from the victim's mother, Isabelle Bonnici.

Bonnici's unyielding campaign for justice gained momentum over time, garnering widespread national support and putting immense pressure on the government to reconsider its stance.

In an eventual U-turn, the PM yielded to calls for a public inquiry, succumbing to the demands of the family and NGOs in the aftermath of a Labour parliamentary vote against a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry.

