Culture ministry introduces legal amendments to strengthen MICAS

In a move to bolster the Malta International Contemporary Art Space Agency (MICAS), the culture ministry has announced new legal amendments that allow for specialised committees to help in the agency’s work.

The culture ministry amended the legal notice which had established MICAS in 2019 with the intention to “strengthen and compliment the existing structures and mechanisms of this public cultural organisation”, a press statement reads.

The amendments will allow the board to set up specialised committees to help in the agency’s international work, but people appointed to these committees will not be paid for the work.

The ministry said this will ensure that international initiatives taken on by the agency are adequately supported, while facilitating collaboration at an international level, including with peer institutions.

MICAS is a contemporary art space that is scheduled to open in Floriana in 2024. It is meant to become a showcase for local contemporary artists while engaging with international institutions to present artistic works from all over the world.