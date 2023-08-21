Robert Abela should take measures that mitigate rising cost of living, PN states

Updated at 13:21 with PL statement

Government should help families and businesses who are bearing the brunt of the rising cost of living without further delay, the Nationalist Party said, while presenting its vision aimed at mitigating the effects of the rising cost of living.

In a statement on Monday, the PN stated that its vision for easing the financial burden on families includes: the creation of a new economic model that creates quality jobs, a tax-free COLA mechanism, financial incentives which combat rising costs and the creation of a National Fund with an annual budget which aids businesses that import or export.

These solutions, the PN said, are necessary in light of statistics that once again show that Malta’s rate of rising costs is higher than the European average. The situation is made worse when one realises that essential products are among those whose prices are rising further.

The Nationalist Party expressed its concern that government is not doing enough to cushion the blow for Maltese families and the elderly, who are struggling to make ends meet. “Government should reduce its needless overspending which is creating new burdens on the people,” PN reiterated.

The statement was signed by PN MPs Albert Buttigieg and Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Labour Party statement

Meanwhile, the Labour Party issued a statement of its own, saying that the PN is in no position to speak about the rising cost of living. This was because according to the PL, the PN would have increased tariffs on energy, water and fuels.

The PL said that time and time again, the PN has stated that if prices rise internationally, they must rise locally. On top of this, the PL stated that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech had called government's aid unsustainable, and that the PN's plan for the liberalisation of energy distribution would also mean further price hikes.