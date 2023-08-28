menu

Transport Malta and Identity Malta whistleblower gives detailed declaration to FCID

FCID officials have received a three-hour-long declaration from the whistleblower alleging rackets within Transport Malta and Identity Malta

matthew_farrugia
28 August 2023, 12:15pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The whistleblower has given a detailed statement to FCID officials on Monday
In the presence of attorney Jason Azzopardi, Aziz, the whistleblower in the Transport Malta driving test scandal, has provided senior Malta Financial Crimes Investigations Department (FCID) officials with a lengthy declaration 

Aziz provided his account of what transpired at Identity Malta and Transport Malta throughout the course of the nearly three-hour discussion, where the declaration was recorded.

He also described his alleged meetings on similar topics with high-ranking government officials and politicians. In a statement issued by independent candidate, Arnold Cassola, it was said that Aziz is to present a number of documents to help the Police in their inquiries.

Due to the whistleblower's accusations, a number of Transport Malta employees are now facing legal charges for allegedly preferring a number of suggested individuals throughout their numerous driving exams. High-ranking officials in several ministries are said to have suggested these individuals.

Aziz had also recently made allegations surrounding an illegal identity and citizenship scheme, and had come forward to tell a Maltese court of law all he knows about an allegedly criminal ruse. Identity Malta had since denied these allegations.

 

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
