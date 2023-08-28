Transport Malta and Identity Malta whistleblower gives detailed declaration to FCID

In the presence of attorney Jason Azzopardi, Aziz, the whistleblower in the Transport Malta driving test scandal, has provided senior Malta Financial Crimes Investigations Department (FCID) officials with a lengthy declaration

Aziz provided his account of what transpired at Identity Malta and Transport Malta throughout the course of the nearly three-hour discussion, where the declaration was recorded.

He also described his alleged meetings on similar topics with high-ranking government officials and politicians. In a statement issued by independent candidate, Arnold Cassola, it was said that Aziz is to present a number of documents to help the Police in their inquiries.

Due to the whistleblower's accusations, a number of Transport Malta employees are now facing legal charges for allegedly preferring a number of suggested individuals throughout their numerous driving exams. High-ranking officials in several ministries are said to have suggested these individuals.

Aziz had also recently made allegations surrounding an illegal identity and citizenship scheme, and had come forward to tell a Maltese court of law all he knows about an allegedly criminal ruse. Identity Malta had since denied these allegations.