Transport Malta holds training programs for its officers to serve commuters better

Transport Malta is holding training programs aimed at equipping its enforcement officers with the skills and knowledge needed to provide “exceptional service” to commuters.

"These training sessions are a pivotal step towards enhancing our enforcement officers' capabilities to serve the commuters better. Equipped with a comprehensive understanding of transportation laws and interpersonal skills, our officers will be better prepared to ensure smooth operations, enforce regulations fairly, and assist the public effectively," Transport Malta’s Enforcement Director Patrick Pollacco said on Tuesday.

The training program, which is being done in collaboration with the Malta Police Force, the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department and the Department for Health, is expected to empower enforcement officers to handle a wide range of situations with confidence, contributing to a safer and more enjoyable transportation environment for all commuters.

It comprises of both theoretical and practical sessions, designed to empower Enforcement Officers with a deep understanding of regulations, customer service excellence, and effective communication.

The theoretical training will cover legal frameworks, transportation policies, and situational awareness, while the practical sessions will involve real-world scenarios to develop practical skills and quick decision-making abilities.

Transport Malta's CEO, Jonathan Borg, highlighted the importance of well-trained enforcement officers in delivering top-notch service to the public.

"We recognise that our Enforcement Officers are on the front lines, representing Transport Malta to the public daily. Their professionalism, knowledge, and ability to interact positively with commuters directly impact our overall transportation experience. This training initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement in the services we provide," he stated.

With this initiative, Transport Malta hopes to underscore its’ commitment to ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system while fostering a positive experience for the public.