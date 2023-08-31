‘They’re forcing me out of my job’ – cab driver says impossible to insure Y-plate vehicles

Buying insurance for Y-plate vehicles has become nearly impossible for cab drivers unless they transfer their personal car insurance on the only company that is selling insurance for Y-plate vehicles.

An American cab driver who reached out to this newspaper has lambasted the current situation regarding insurance for Y-plate vehicles, as he found himself desperately trying to cling on to his job.

Jeffrey Lambert is an American cab driver who has been living in Malta for three years. Speaking to MaltaToday he said that he came to the island with his wife, an EU citizen, to raise a family. Around five months ago, Lambert decided to buy a Y-plate vehicle in order to start a small cab business.

Since Lambert was already in possession of an EU driving license, he did not need to apply for a Maltese driving license.

Upon buying the vehicle from another cab driver, Lambert thought ahead to insure the vehicle as its previous insurance was about to expire. Upon searching to buy insurance, Lambert quickly learned that the only insurance company who was insuring Y-plate vehicles was Argus Insurance, as no other company accepted him as a new customer.

However, to his surprise, Argus would not take him on as a new client, unless he transferred his personal car insurance with the company as well. “For my personal car I only pay around €200 a year, and if I go to Argus I’ll end up paying more than double that.”

Lambert said this abuse will end up forcing him out of the industry, noting that there is no other way to insure his vehicle.

Meanwhile, this newspaper reached out to Argus, who confirmed that it is the only insurance company who is taking on new clients for Y-plate vehicles.

An employee also confirmed that in order to purchase insurance, clients must follow a set of rules, one of them being that the client must bring “other business to the company.”