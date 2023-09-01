Abandon ward if Abner Aquilina is moved there, MUMN tells nurses at Mount Carmel

Nurses’ union members who work at Mount Carmel Hospital have been ordered to abandon the ward they work at, if Abner Aquilina is moved there.

Citing serious concern over the hospital’s lack of security measures, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) said arrangements for enhanced security have been ignored by the institution’s management.

“It is clear that management failed to provide the security measures needed to nurse Abner Aquilina in Mt. Carmel Hospital... Highly violent patients cannot come in contact with other patients in the interest of patient safety,” the MUMN said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a court overturned an administrative decision taken by the prison authorities and ordered that Abner Aquilina be returned to Mount Carmel Hospital, in keeping with a decree it had issued last year.

The union has demanded round the clock observation by at least two police officers and two prison guards.

MUMN highlighted a critical lack of security measures and said its directives ensure the safety of both nurses and patients at the mental health hospital.

The union expressed concerns over the safety of other vulnerable patients who shared the same ward with Aquilina. In the interest of patient safety, the union urged for the immediate transfer of all patients from the ward to prevent any potential harm caused by his unpredictable behaviour.

MUMN also underlined the court's disregard for the testimony of the hospital’s CEO Stephanie Xuereb, who attested that the hospital lacked the facilities necessary to cater to highly violent patients.

“The Forensic Unit, designed for such patients, was deemed the appropriate facility by Dr. Xuereb, but the court did not acknowledge this recommendation,” MUMN added.

Other directives include restriction in the Multi-Purpose Unit (MPU), where nurses working with Aquilina, were instructed to not assist him in leaving his room under any circumstances.

Nurses were also instructed not to accompany Aquilina to any other institution, such as Mater Dei Hospital or court hearings, unless he is escorted by two police officers or two prison guards.

“These directives are effective immediately and will remain in place until adequate security measures, including the relocation of patients from the ward, are implemented at Mt. Carmel Hospital.”