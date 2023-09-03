Benefits fraud scheme: Grech urges police not to investigate only the 'little fish'

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has called for a thorough police investigation into the alleged involvement of the Labour Party in a benefits fraud scheme.

Reacting to a story by the Times of Malta, Grech emphasised the need to determine if this scheme was operated to gain political support.

He raised questions about whether the police would only focus on prosecuting those directly involved in falsifying documents and receiving funds, or if they would also scrutinize the broader implications for the Labour Party and its leader, Robert Abela.

“If we have these allegations and people are being charged in court with taking social benefits that they shouldn’t have, if this is true, are the police only going to charge the little fish?”

The revelations emerged in a recent report by the Times of Malta, which implicated former Labour MP Silvio Grixti in a long-running fraudulent scheme that assisted numerous individuals in wrongfully obtaining disability benefits.

Times claimed that Grixti allegedly provided individuals with fabricated medical documents, enabling them to apply for disability benefits meant for severe disabilities, which they did not actually suffer from.

These illicit claims resulted in monthly payments from the Social Security Department, averaging approximately €450 per month.

Speaking in a telephone interview on PN’s radio station NET FM, Grech expressed concerns about a series of scandals involving the government.

“One scandal after another, and another, and another,” Grech said asserting that the police have a responsibility to investigate.

Grech criticised Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, describing him as "ineffective" and accused him of being complacent in serving the interests of the prime minister and his associates rather than the public.

He stressed that Gafà should take a proactive role in thoroughly investigating these allegations and pursue those at the highest levels of involvement.

Turning to other pressing issues, Grech addressed concerns regarding a waste crisis and reports of uncleanliness and rat infestations across the country.

Reacting to ILLUM’s story about a rise in cockroaches and rats, Grech accused the government of attempting to shift the blame onto the citizens for problems it had contributed to.

Grech said that Robert Abela was disconnected from the people and often blamed others for problems without offering viable solutions.

He cited previous instances, such as traffic and energy supply issues, where the government had similarly deflected responsibility onto citizens, urging them to address these problems themselves.