Mater Dei water damage caused by fault in booster pump system

A major water leakage at Mater Dei Hospital was the result of a fault in the water booster pump control system, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry spokesperson told MaltaToday that a problem developed in the water booster pump set control system at the hospital, causing leaks in the distribution.

"The issue has been identified and resolved by the engineering team at MDH," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, a video showing water leakage from the emergency department's ceiling gained attention on social media.

First posted by Nationalist MP Ian Vassallo Hagi, who has since deleted the video from his social media profile, the footage showed water seeping through the ceiling and medical staff struggling to contain the situation.

Expressing his concerns, Vassallo Hagi claimed that the allocation of €400 million to private companies, could have been better invested in improving hospitals and preventing such accidents.

He was referring to a previous agreement made by the Labour government to transfer three public hospitals to the private sector, a deal that was subsequently revoked by a court of law last February.

The MP also mentioned that he received the video footage the previous night.