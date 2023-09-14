The Amsterdam Dress: a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights on display at EuroPride 2023

A dress adorned with the national flags of countries that criminalise the LGBTIQ+ community has taken centre stage at Valletta's Spazju Kreattiv, garnering attention during the EuroPride 2023 celebrations.

Known as The Amsterdam Dress, this artistic creation showcases the flags of 67 nations where LGBTQ+ individuals face the threat of imprisonment, torture, or even the death penalty due to their sexual orientation.

Dominating the gallery's central exhibition space, the dress initially featured over 80 flags but has progressively reduced this number as more countries implement inclusive legislation.

As countries change their laws to embrace equality, skilled artisans from the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress Foundation replace the nation's flag with the iconic rainbow flag.

Notable transformations include countries like Singapore and Botswana.

The dress currently boasts 67 national flags, complemented by 10 rainbow flags, with four Amsterdam city flags forming the bodice.

In a poignant moment during EuroPride, Maltese model Michela Buhagiar wore the dress and was photographed in Valletta by Lindsey Bahia.

Speaking at the dress's launch, Arnout van Krimpen, one of its designers, expressed his hope that the dress, created for Amsterdam's EuroPride in 2016, would eventually be adorned entirely with rainbow flags. However, van Krimpen acknowledged that this aspiration remained uncertain, given the persistent challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.

Van Krimpen drew attention to Amsterdam's drop to 14th place in the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association's rankings, with Malta currently leading the list. He called upon nations not to become complacent after enacting reforms.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg, underscored the continued discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide, emphasising that despite Malta's progress over the past decade, the struggles in other countries should not be forgotten. She described the dress as more than just attire; it is a symbol of resistance against oppression and a beacon for equality.

Buttigieg called for collective efforts to forge a brighter and more inclusive future. The Amsterdam Dress will be on display at Spazju Kreattiv until Sunday, welcoming the public to view it free of charge.