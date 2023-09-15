Alicia Bugeja Said breached ethics when using political logo in ministry team building event

The Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said has been found guilty of an ethics breach after she disseminated the poster of her personal event ‘Swimming With Tuna’ to ministry workers.

She was in breach of ethics because she had used her name and political logo in a poster which she had sent to employees to inform them about the activity.

“The Commissioner informed the Hon. Bugeja Said that using her name in promotional material for an official activity would give the impression that she was trying to take personal credit for that activity in the public eye. Such a situation was to be avoided,” a statement by the standards czar read.

An investigation into the case was requested by independent candidate Arnold Cassola last July.

Cassola said Bugeja Said was using public funding for a ‘swimming with tuna’ activity that was only possible with the collaboration of the tuna farming industry. “This collaboration creates a conflict of interest because Bugeja Said is the regulator of this industry.”

“Although the event involved a visit to fish farms, the only contribution of the fish farm operators was to transport participants from the shore to the fish farms and to explain how they operated,” the commissioner read.

The Commissioner requested Bugeja Said to submit an apology and a commitment to avoid repeating such conduct. “She replied by means of a letter in which she apologised and undertook to avoid such occurrences in future.”

“The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has concluded that ministers or parliamentary secretaries who used an official ministry activity for personal self-promotion would be in breach of ethic,” the statement read.