Disciplinary forces to receive higher pensions if they retire after 29 years

Disciplined forces will receive a higher pension if they choose to retire after 29 years, instead of 25, the home affairs ministry announced on Friday.

Members of the disciplinary forces retire after 25 years of service, and now should they decide to stay even longer, they will receive a lump sum of money when they retire.

The measure will come into force on 1 October 2023, and will be available to members of the Police Corps, Armed Forces, Civil Protection and Correctional Services Agency members.

If an officer remains in service for 29 instead of 25 years, their pension will increase by 23%.

Addressing the press conference, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the measure’s idea is that of retaining the best experienced personnel within the different forces.

“The country needs these individuals as they retire during the best period of their professional lives,” Camilleri said.

Camilleri said this measure was included in the Labour Party's electoral manifesto.