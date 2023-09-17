Malta hosts meeting between White House's Jake Sullivan and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan engaged in a pivotal meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi over the weekend.

This gathering underscores the ongoing efforts of the world's two largest economies to mend strained relations and foster stability.

The discussions hold the potential to lay the groundwork for a forthcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, anticipated to take place later this year.

Sullivan and Wang had last convened in Vienna in May.

President Biden recently expressed his disappointment when President Xi chose not to attend a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders held in India earlier this month.

Despite this, Biden remained optimistic about the prospects of a future encounter, stating that he would "get to see him."

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November in San Francisco, appears to be the next likely opportunity for Biden and Xi to engage in talks.

Posting about the meeting on Twitter, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he also spoke to Jake Sullivan.

“I underlined the importance of global peace as a fundamental prerequisite for the quality of life of our people. When called upon like these past days, our country will continue to give its part, “ Abela wrote