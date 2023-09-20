[LIVE] Metsola, Grech to address Independence Day mass meeting in Valletta

The Nationalist Party’s Independence Day events culminate on Wednesday evening as leader Bernard Grech, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are set to address a mass meeting in Valletta.

The mass meeting will start at around 7pm and will be held next to the Triton Fountain in Valletta.

Tonight’s highlight will be the PN’s star MEP candidate Roberta Metsola’s first mass meeting in Malta as European Parliament President.

She had addressed a mass rally at a pro EU membership rally in Moldova back in May.

Secretary General Michael Piccinino and deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione will also be addressing the meeting.

The Opposition leader was interviewed by ONE News journalist Samuel Lucas on Tuesday, and revealed that the decision to close the Nationalist Party’s club in Ħamrun was because the owner did not allow him entry during the St. Catejan feast.

“We took the action to close it because the PN club should be accessible to everyone, especially the leader of the PN,” Grech said on Tuesday.

