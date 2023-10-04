MTA sponsorship of Newcastle pre-season tournament cost €1.7m but exposure valued at €7m

The Malta Tourism Authority’s sponsorship of the Sela Cup pre-season tournament cost €1.7m, but an exercise showed that the publicity generated by the event’s international exposure could be valued at €7m.

The information was tabled in parliament on Monday by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo in reply to a question by the Nationalist MP Graham Bencini.

The pre-season tournament was held on the 5 and 6 August at Premier League side Newcastle United’s stadium St James’ Park earlier this year. Italian side Fiorentina and Spain’s Villareal participated in the tournament.

According to information tabled in the House, 128 minutes of VisitMalta advertising on on-pitch LED boards was shown throughout the tournament. This would have cost €4.5m according to the information.

The game was also streamed across more than 50 countries

The exercise presented in parliament showed advertising was also present across a number of Newcastle United’s social media channels.

5,000 copies of the tournament programme were also sold throughout the competition.