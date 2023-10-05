Malta Chamber welcomes new national airline, calls for better practises in state-owned entities

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry has welcomed the news of an agreement between the Maltese government and the European Commission regarding the establishment of a new national airline.

In a statement on Thursday, the Malta Chamber emphasized the need for efficient operations and good governance in running the new airline to ensure its long-term viability, marking a shift from decades of unsustainable practices due to political interference.

These practices, the Chamber said, have not only cost the country millions but also raised concerns about other state-owned entities facing similar challenges. The Malta Chamber said that it has repeatedly warned against extravagances and advocated for better governance, operational efficiency, and recruitment practices across all state-owned entities.

“The commitment to swiftly turn around the current situation needs to be honoured to restore a firmer standing with the European Commission,” the Chamber noted.

In order to complete this, the lobby said, government must start addressing unsustainable operational practices that have burdened the nation in the past and periodically reviewing routes and frequencies to balance the interests of the public and business community with the airline's long-term sustainability.

While stressing the country’s need for a national airline, the Malta Chamber stressed the importance of uninterrupted air connectivity for both business and the public’s needs.

“The Malta Chamber calls upon all stakeholders including politicians, and representatives of both workers and the business community to work together to ensure that our new national airline will really break away from past practices and be sustainable in the long-term, as is in the national interest,” the lobby concluded.