Rules suspending construction work until planning appeal to open for consultation on Monday

Government is to launch a public consultation regarding regulations that would prevent construction works from starting pending the outcome of a planning appeal on Monday.

In September, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that cabinet had approved the new regulations.

The planning ministry was explained that, "Experience has shown that the time has come for developments that are subject to appeal should be suspended pending the decision."

The public consultation is aimed at determining the timeframe during which the developments are to be suspended.

Under the new regulations, the public, or other third parties can object to the development in question which will immediately be suspended upon objection. The objection will then be presented to the Review Tribunal and then to court.

The public consultation will determine the necessary timeframe for the objection to be heard by both bodies, during which all construction works are to be suspended.

Any objections to the granting of the permit from the Planning Authority must be "sustained by solid arguments," as objections that are given without reason will not be considered valid.

The media was told that plans have been made to strengthen the tribunal's resources to be able to handle more objections.

The planning ministry is expecting an increase of objections when the new regulations come into force. No timeframe was given for the implementation of the regulations.

The public consultation will launch on Monday and will last until 3 November 2023.