[WATCH] Grech calls for tax relief on COLA, suggests tax crediting employer to avoid price hikes

Opposition leader Bernard Grech called for tax relief on Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increases.

"UĦM – Voice of the Workers, is saying that the government should not tax the increase in COLA. The Nationalist Party agrees completely,” Grech said on Sunday morning.

On TVM’s Xtra on Monday, all social partners agreed COLA should not be subject to taxation.

Originally proposed by the UĦM on Workers’ Day, the proposal calls for the government not to tax the COLA increase.

Speaking on Xtra as well, UĦM CEO Josef Vella said the government appears unwilling to consider this proposal, even with all unions agreeing that it is the way forward.

Interviewed by Roberta Bonello, on the party’s station NET TV, Grech agreed with the social partners and highlighted the importance of “easing the financial burden” on citizens during “these challenging times.”

“If you are going to be given €13, no, it is not acceptable for the Government to take some of that money from you again," Grech said.

Grech recalled that the COLA increase is calculated based on the previous year's figures, and therefore, any attempt by the government to tax it amounts to a double imposition on already suffering citizens.

While agreeing with UĦM, on Xtra, Malta Employers' Association Director General Joe Farrugia said some companies will have no other choice but to adjust their consumer pricing to reflect the higher wage bill.

Reacting to this Grech described this situation as “a vicious cycle” where any rise in COLA is met with corresponding price hikes by businesses, ultimately impacting the consumers once again.

"The Government should give a tax credit to the employer in order to avoid raising prices,” Grech suggested.

He clarified that while the government declares COLA, the actual increase is provided by employers. “This is what leads to price hikes,” he added.

"If the Government will not do it, we will do it. That's how people address the need. We don't attack people in business, we give business help, support, and support,” Grech stated.

'Both parties agree on the strategic significance of a national airline for the country'

Speaking following a week of parliamentary debates on Air Malta, Grech emphasised the strategic significance of a national airline for the country.

Grech acknowledged that while past administrations had made mistakes and omissions, the establishment and preservation of Air Malta were vital to Malta's economic well-being.

He pointed out that in 2012, there were economic challenges that significantly affected Air Malta.

“Despite these challenges, a Nationalist government at the time managed to maintain the airline's operations... An agreement was reached in 2012 to develop a sustainable plan for Air Malta's future,” he said.

Grech attributed the 2012 agreement to “one crucial difference between the Nationalist government in 2012 and the current administration.”

“We had credibility, we were valued, and we were believed," he added.

Grech also acknowledged that unpopular but necessary decisions were made during the PN tenure, and by 2013, the plan showed positive results, earning recognition even from the Labour Party, “indicating that the plan was working.”

However, Grech expressed deep concern over the subsequent decline of Air Malta.

He blamed this decline to what he described as an "irresponsible Labour government" that made detrimental decisions.

In particular, Grech singled out Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, accusing him of dishonesty and inconsistency.

Grech asserted that the current government lacked the credibility and trustworthiness that had been vital to the success of Air Malta during the PN administration.