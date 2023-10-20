The nightmare scenario: Are we on the eve of a global war?

US President Joe Biden will today walk into a quagmire; visiting Israel as it prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza.

Weighing on US strategists in their dealings with the Israeli government is a nightmarish scenario as Biden treads the fine line between appearing to condone an ongoing war crime in Gaza and restraining an ally whose actions may trigger an escalation that can be unpredictable and catastrophic.

The nightmare scenario goes as follows: Israel initiates a ground offensive, further increasing the human cost of its operations. Containing the war to northern Gaza might prove impossible, especially as Hamas operatives are detected in the flow of people heading to the Rafah crossing in the south.

Egypt is under increased pressure to open its doors, which Palestinians would view as another Nakba (the expulsion of thousands of Palestinians from their towns and villages in 1948). Egypt is likely to refuse, fearing destabilisation. But if it complies Hamas’s infiltrations could turn the Sinai into a new Gaza. As the human cost in Palestine mounts, Hezbollah - a battle-hardened militia operating from Lebanon and Syria may feel compelled to react or display signs of preparing to do so.

In response, Israel could take pre-emptive action, opening a northern front and potentially dragging Lebanon and Syria into the quagmire, with Iran either actively assisting its proxies or intervening directly.

US aircraft carriers in the region might react by launching strikes on Hezbollah and possibly Iran. Meanwhile, the West Bank erupts in violence as bullish right-wing settlers become emboldened, leading to a renewed cycle of violence and potentially more terror attacks in an unending spiral.

In the background, Russia stands to benefit directly from the depletion of western ammunition depots as Israel demands more weapons. China might even seize an opportunity to strike at Taiwan as the West becomes overstretched as its complicity with Israel further weakens any semblance of moral leadership.

Fiction or reality?

This scenario may seem like geopolitical fiction, and several factors militate against its realisation. These include a reduced appetite for war in the region, the unwillingness of most Arab countries to be dragged into the abyss, and Iran’s own survival instincts that might temper any desire for revenge on the part of Hezbollah, beyond symbolic skirmishes along the border.

However, while the nightmare scenario may not fully materialise, a prolonged conflict in the occupied territories, including the West Bank, remains a likely possibility after ground operations which offer little prospect of a long-term political solution.

Even if Israel successfully cripples Hamas, thousands who have lost their homes and loved ones may end up stuck in refugee camps, which can become breeding grounds for terrorism. Furthermore, while Russia will probably remain aloof, already over stretched by its floundering invasion of Ukraine, it will still benefit from an erosion in the west’s moral leadership in the face of accusations of double standards in its treatment of Palestine and Ukraine.

International legitimacy: Cover or bargaining chip?

This explains why Biden’s unconditional public support for Israel could serve as a bargaining chip to restrain Israel and prevent an escalation. Israel needs international legitimacy for its actions, and the US can provide cover, within certain red lines. For instance, the US has already ruled out Israel’s reoccupation of Gaza. However, the end game remains unclear.

Who will be responsible for the fate of the displaced Gazans, their resettlement, and the reconstruction of the bombed-out territory? And who will govern Gaza after Hamas is defeated? Surely Fatah will be reluctant to take over out of fear of being seen as Israel’s henchmen while people who lost their loved ones under Israeli bombs may well reconstitute Hamas or a new version of it.

Moreover, the US’s unconditional support comes with the risk of being perceived in the Arab world as an active accomplice in ongoing war crimes in Gaza, with its medieval siege resulting in a significant human cost. This could provide ammunition for western critics, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

This is why the EU can articulate what Biden cannot. While the EU has limited influence over Israel’s actions, its support is crucial for legitimising US policy in the region. In short, the US can leverage Israel, while the EU, along with moderate Arab states, can condition the kind of support the US provides to Israel. Maintaining principles is crucial for the EU. Even EU self-interest supports containing the conflict and avoiding further escalation.

So far, the EU has largely followed the US script with calls by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and EU parliament President Roberta Metsola for respect of international law, appearing as some sort of disclaimer for unintended consequences of Israeli action.

Others like the wise foreign policy chief Josep Borrel have cautioned against this approach while governments in Spain, Ireland and Malta are increasingly uncomfortable with offering Israel a carte blanche for what UN agencies are describing as war crimes.

Instead, the EU can afford to be more forceful in setting red lines for the Israeli response to Hamas’s vicious attacks. The problem is that nobody knows what Israel’s end game is.

Can Biden trust Netanyahu?

Much now depends on whether US policy is driven by an ideological commitment to support Israel at any cost or by a more realistic approach that recognises the complexities of the situation and the dangers of being dragged in a war presided over by Benjamin Netanyahu and his loony and dangerous far-right allies.

As military analyst Amos Harel wrote on Haaretz last week: “There is an unusual combination of people at the top in Israel. On one hand, there is an unfit prime minister, a nearly Shakespearean figure who is facing the personal danger of an ignominious conclusion to an arguably brilliant career and facing him are a military brass who are smitten and consumed with guilt feelings. That’s not a perfect recipe for considered decision-making.”

Also weighing on US options is also the prospect of being dragged into another Middle East war which risks undermining what New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman describes as “three of America’s most important foreign policy interests right now”: helping Ukraine defeat Russia; containing China; and counter balancing Iran by propping a pro-western bloc that includes Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The US can draw on the lessons learnt from its failure to eradicate the Taliban and stabilise Iraq and its greater success in weakening or eliminating Al Qaeda and Isis through a combination of surgical strikes and active collaboration with regional allies.

Israel faces a stark choice between behaving like a regional player which can dig its roots as a regional economic powerhouse, or a permanently besieged settler state whose democratic institutions are increasingly corroded by authoritarianism. In the face the real existential threat posed by Hamas and groups that still seek its destruction, this isn’t an easy decision for Israel, but the US and, to some extent, the EU can play a role in steering Israel away from an irreversible course of action which could also drag them into a spiral, as probably envisaged by Hamas itself when it planned its hideous attack.