Stigma still lingers as legal cannabis market is round the corner

Despite the historic legislative changes Malta has seen with the legalisation of cannabis its users are still experiencing stigma two years down the line.

The stigma lingers even as two cannabis harm reduction associations that will be able to legally sell cannabis to registered members are now in operational stage.

While agreeing to speak on the record, representatives from the two associations did not want their pictures published, which is a testament to the ongoing stigma. One of them told MaltaToday this is common practise in order to “avoid any targeted personal attacks.”

Industry insiders who spoke to this newspaper have confirmed this sentiment. The sources said there have been personal attacks against people who have applied for a licence to operate a cannabis association.

These episodes, that the sources say are caused by stigma towards cannabis, are what lead to a general sense of fear among cannabis users, despite abiding by the law.

The two associations that were granted operational licences in October, Ta’ Zelli and KDD Society, spoke to MaltaToday about their journey.

Ta’ Zelli’s Cultivation Officer Sean Zammit and KDD’s President Kenneth Ellul both stated that one of the factors that motivated them to be actively involved in Malta’s first cannabis associations was the opportunity to properly educate cannabis users on the safe use of the substance.

“We believe that cannabis should be approached with a harm reduction perspective, and education is the key to achieving this goal,” Ellul said. Zammit on the other hand pointed to a keen interest in the cannabis plant itself, saying that after he started cultivating his own plants in 2022, he wants to share his, “knowledge and experience so that other users may enjoy good quality cannabis too.”

When asked about the work behind setting up the associations, both described a lengthy process with the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) carefully monitoring the associations through each step. Ellul mentioned that the process started by research and adherence to the legal and regulatory requirements for cannabis associations, which led to acquiring the relevant permits.

“Upon having a clear outline of our operations, including policies, standard operating procedures, and other paperwork, we were granted the in-principal licence,” Ellul explained.

The associations are now in the operational phase of the process, where their seeds have been sown within their growing facilities until the plants are fully grown. This is followed by testing, where the cannabis is then tested before being sold to members. Distribution is expected to take place within the first quarter of 2024, should the product meet ARUC’s standards.

Ellul and Zammit were also asked about the cannabis black market that would be their greatest competitor. “We recognise the presence of the black market and understand that competition is a challenge,” Ellul said.

He stated that the association’s transparency regarding the product, along with its quality are advantages that the legal market has over the black market. Ellul also mentioned education and support as strong selling points within the legal market, noting users will have a much safer experience consuming cannabis when they buy it legally.

Meanwhile, Zammit said that the associations’ prices will compete with that of black market cannabis. He also noted that, “through the association, the members will obtain cannabis of their desired taste constantly and consistently, whilst in the black market the product obtained is not always as desired.”

On the future of their associations and the legal cannabis market in general, Ellul and Zammit spoke optimistically. Zammit said: “First of all we hope to have a successful first cycle. We then look forward to start receiving members.”

On the other hand, Ellul said that his association anticipates, “a wider impact on cannabis culture, with increased awareness of harm reduction practices and responsible cannabis use.” For him, the association is on a mission to bring about positive change to the cannabis landscape in Malta.

The regulatory process

The first two operational licences for cannabis harm reduction associations have been granted, meaning they can now cultivate their own cannabis.

The associations in question can begin the process for distributing cannabis to members once the associations are in possession of the product. The cannabis is then tested according to ARUC’s standards before being sold to members.

On pricing, ARUC’s Executive Chairperson Leonid McKay stated that the authority will not be controlling the price of cannabis in any way, however, he noted that the price is projected to compete with that of the black market.

Meanwhile, another four associations are also in possession of an in-principle licence and are in the advanced stages of getting an operational licence.

McKay stressed that in its work, ARUC steers away from commercialisation of cannabis, further stating that anyone whose goals do not match that of the authority is not welcome to work with it.

From her end, Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg stated that Tuesday's announcement was a historic moment. She stressed that drug trafficking will never be tolerated and the harm reduction approach was intended to give cannabis users a legal and safe alternative to the black market.