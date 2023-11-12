Archbishop on Israeli massacre: Netanyahu cannot ignore humanity and justice

Malta Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna was unequivocal in his condemnation of the massacre of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, during his Remembrance Day sermon.

Scicluna celebrated the annual commemorative mass at the St John’s Cathedral, marking the dead from the two world wars of the 20th century, calling on faithful to remember the dead from present wars raging across Europe in Ukraine, and in the Middle East.

“We cannot forget the thousands who are dying now - people like us, parents, youths… 500,000 dead in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflicts,” he said.

“And how can we forget what is happening in Gaza and Israel? We condemn the terror that killed 1,400 innocent Israeli victims, but we then condemn those who are causing the deaths of 10,000 Palestinians, 4,000 of them children and babies.

“Can anyone justify the death of 4,000 boys and girls by calling them terrorists? With which gall indeed? We have fallen into the madness that God condemns and which we must be accountable for, when we lose our sense of humanity and proportion.”

Scicluna quoted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in which the latter quoted the holy book of Bin Sarak in proclaiming “a time for war” as a justification for the Israeli retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Sytrip. But the Maltese Archbishop said there is no time in which humanity and human dignity can be forgotten.

“There may be a time for peace and a time for war but there is no time when you are authorised to forget the humanity of the other person. Whoever you are and however righteous your cause is, there is proportion, there is justice, there are the demands of humanity. Otherwise we fall victim of barbarianism.”

Scicluna said the world was living through a spectacle of lack of humanity, barbarism, a tragedy that could be halted by the powers of the United Nations Security Council, pointing out the role of the World War II victors who hold the power of veto in the UNSC. “Those who choose war instead of politics, sow the curse of death. As we remember each other’s responsibility towards the other, we will carry out our duty, in whichever role, to stop this madness and choose reason.”