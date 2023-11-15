Mosta trees protest: Mayor is incommunicado as councillors are left hanging on emergency meeting

Mosta’s Nationalist Party councillors have been left hanging after requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the uprooting of Ficus trees at Rotunda Square in the locality.

On Tuesday evening, the Nationalist Party said its councillors requested an urgent meeting to discuss the issue after activists and residents protested against the uprooting of the 12 trees.

Activists slept overnight in the square to ensure no works are carried out to uproot the trees, which had been heavily pruned earlier on Tuesday.

A Nationalist Party spokesperson told MaltaToday the councillors have not heard anything yet from the mayor about their request for an urgent meeting.

Mayor Chris Grech remains incommunicado with several attempts to contact him yesterday and this morning proving futile. The local council confirmed with MaltaToday that no such emergency meeting has been scheduled yet, but the secretary said the mayor might not have seen the request yet.

Repeated attempts to contact the mayor at his professional office, over text and through phone calls have been unsuccessful.

The PN councillors requested that an emergency meeting be held to discuss the removal of the trees. “As is stipulated by law, we are asking the mayor to accept our request and call a meeting immediately,” the request reads.

On 3 October, the council unanimously agreed with the removal of the 12 ficus trees next to the church and their transplanting to another area in Mosta.

The council applied for an environmental permit with ERA, indicating which trees were to be uprooted, where they would be transplanted and what trees would replace them in the square. The authority granted permission on 6 November.

The council minutes do not specify the reason why the ficus trees should be uprooted in what appears to be an afterthought to the main square’s regeneration.