Leave the coasts for the people, not the yachts, activists tell Aaron Farrugia

Moviment Graffitti has expressed deep concern over the government's strategy to attract more superyachts to Malta, as well as its plans for a land reclamation. The activist group asserted that the coast and sea should not be exploited for private interests, emphasizing that these areas are vital for public enjoyment.

Moviment Graffitti strongly opposed government's strategy, arguing that it prioritizes the interests of the rich over the general public. The group contended that Malta's lands and waters should not be exploited for the benefit of a few at the expense of public access and enjoyment.

According to Moviment Graffitti, the number of superyachts registered in Malta has grown significantly over the past 16 years. While government claims that this growth contributes to the economy and generates employment, the activist group questioned the tangible benefits for the country, especially considering the reported decline in skilled workers in the sector.

"The strategy document also states that various consultations have taken place with the superyacht industry. Unfortunately no consultation has yet taken place with the most important stakeholder - the public," the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti cited the public outcry against a previously proposed yacht marina in Marsaskala as evidence of widespread discontent with the use of public land and exploitation of the environment.

The compatibility of superyacht industry growth with the green transition was also questioned by Moviment Graffitti. The group argues that superyachts, in addition to consuming substantial space, contribute to the pollution of both the sea and air. Despite regulations, the environmental impact remains a concern, including damage to natural biodiversity and the emission of carbon dioxide and other pollutants, the activists said.

Moviment Graffitti insisted that decisions affecting the environment and quality of life should be made in the public interest. The group opposes the development of yacht marinas for the wealthy and land reclamation projects that could lead to increased land speculation.

The group declared its readiness to support public opposition to the exploitation of Malta's land, coast, and seas if the government continues to prioritize the interests of the affluent over those of the general public.