Elderly woman dies after getting caught under a bus in Ħal Far

On Friday night, an 80-year-old woman residing in Ħal Għaxaq lost her life after she was stuck under a private bus's wheel after getting out of it.

The incident transpired at Villa Blanche in Ʀal Far, the woman's intended destination for an event hosted by MEP David Casa.

It is believed that the victim, a resident of Għaxaq, was trapped beneath one of the bus's wheels as it inadvertently reversed after the woman stepped off.

The event was promptly cancelled following news of the incident.

Posting on Facebook, David Casa said that he was shocked, and gave his condolences to the victim's family.