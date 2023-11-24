Updated | Elderly woman, 80, dies after getting caught under coach wheels in Ħal Far

Updated at 9.45am with police statement

On Friday night, an 80-year-old woman from Għaxaq lost her life after she got caught under a private bus's wheel while getting down from it.

Police said the accident happened at around 7.20pm at Triq Ħal Far in Żurrieq, and the coach was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Għaxaq.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance, however, the woman was certified dead on the spot.

Two other female passengers, aged 64 and 63 from Tarxien who were also coming down from the bus also suffered injuries.

They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where the 63-year-old was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia was informed of the case and launched an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

The victim was on her way to an event hosted by MEP David Casa, which was promptly cancelled following news of the incident.

Posting on Facebook, David Casa said that he was shocked, and gave his condolences to the victim's family.