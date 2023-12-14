Roof damage forces closure of three apartments housing Maltese cancer patients in London

Extensive roof damage in one of Puttinu’s London buildings has led to the temporary closure of crucial accommodations for Maltese patients undergoing treatment.

The devastating blow came amidst harsh weather conditions.

Three apartments within the Martin Court building have been closed due to leaks caused by relentless rain.

The damage, revealed through poignant photos on the charity's Facebook page, has triggered urgent maintenance and refurbishment efforts, estimated to take up to 10 weeks and cost tens of thousands of euros.

Puttinu told Times of Malta that what makes this situation particularly more heartbreaking is the potential health risks posed to patients residing in the charity's facilities.

With concerns about damp conditions fostering the growth of mould and dust mites, the consequences could be dire for individuals undergoing cancer treatment, often with weakened immune systems due to illnesses or medications such as chemotherapy.

Works have already commenced on two first-floor apartments and both second-floor apartments. Subsequent phases will address the remaining first-floor apartment and three ground-level apartments.

Three families affected by the closures have been rehoused in alternative apartments belonging to the charity, but the broader implications of the damage loom large.

The charity, founded in 2002, plays a crucial role in supporting cancer patients and their families, accommodating relatives of those receiving treatment abroad.

On average, Puttinu Cares assists between 60 and 90 families monthly, relying on sponsorships, donations, and fundraising activities to sustain its operations.

Despite not planning a special collection to address the financial strain caused by the damage, Puttinu said the public could contribute through donations on the Puttinu Cares website.