No one injured after soffit collapse in newly refurbished Għaxaq primary school

Nobody was injured after a false ceiling in an Għaxaq primary school hall collapsed on Thursday.

Photos of the collapse shows pipes dangling from the ceiling and parts of the soffit scattered along the side of the room.

The education ministry posted on Facebook saying that workers from the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools (FTS) immediately went on site with the contractor responsible for the work, as well as other professions, to understand what led to the accident.

A technical evaluation is being carried out to determine the cause of the collapse, while FTS workers are collaborating with professions to certify that the hall can be used safely. The contractor is also preparing to carry out any needed works in the hall so that it can be used by the school again.

Extensive works were carried out on the primary school in a €4 million investment project, with works having concluded this year.

In September, the Education Minister posted on Facebook that the school is like new, and would be ready to greet students at the start of the scholastic year.