Firefighters called in to quell flames in Magħtab landfill

Civil Protection Department workers were dispatched to the Magħtab landfill on Saturday morning after a fire broke out.

Addressing the media, a spokesperson from WasteServ explained that the fire started from an item in a recycling bag, however, it is still unclear what exactly the item was.

No injuries have been reported as a number of firefighters work to put out the fires.

Saturday's scenes at the facility were not new, as the landfill sees a number of improperly discarded waste placed inside recycling bags.

Last October, the armed forces had to be called to the site after workers found explosives disposed of in grey recycling bags.