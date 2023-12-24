George Vella reflects on presidency and urges compassion in Christmas eve address

In his last Christmas Eve message as the President of Malta, George Vella expressed gratitude and reflected on the values that unite families and individuals during the festive season.

Vella began by acknowledging the joyous occasion and the opportunity it provides for reflection amid the celebrations and social activities.

"Despite the atmosphere of celebration, many social appointments, and activities linked to this festive season, it is good to stop and reflect... in a short moment of gathering and pause,” he said.

The President took a moment to recognise the challenges faced by individuals and families throughout the year, saying that everyone encounters times of trouble.

He acknowledged experiences of bad health, loss of loved ones, loneliness, social injustice, mental health issues, and isolation. "I have encountered all these in my work during the Presidency,” he said.

The President expressed gratitude for the support received during their term, stating, "I relied on you a lot, and you have always supported me."

A special thanks was extended to the public for supporting the administration and management of the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF).

Reflecting on the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Vella highlighted the commitment to assisting.

“Tomorrow, the work will continue to alleviate the physical suffering of those undergoing treatment and assist those seeking help,” he said, referring to the annual ‘L-istrina’ 12-hour marathon.

The President extended appreciation for the encouragement received throughout the presidency, acknowledging the Maltese and Gozitan people for their support, ideas, and valuable suggestions.

Greetings were also conveyed to the Maltese and Gozitans living abroad, thanking them for celebrating the holidays with Maltese traditions despite the distances.

Addressing a broader global perspective, Vella reminded the nation about the plight of those less fortunate in conflict zones.

He spoke of the contrast between the festive warmth within Maltese homes and the harsh reality faced by thousands in places like Sudan, Ukraine, and Palestine.

Vella called for appreciation of peace, urging compassion for those enduring difficult times.

Concluding the message, the President and his wife, Miriam, extended warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with happiness, unity, and, above all, health.