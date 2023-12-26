L-Istrina's 28th edition to kick off at noon

The 28th edition of L-Istrina is set to kick off in a few hours.

L-Istrina, which has become one of the biggest local Boxing Day traditions, will be broadcast live for 12 hours starting at noon.

This year’s telethon will also kick off at Independence Square in Rabat, Gozo.

Today’s edition of L-Istrina will also be President George Vella’s last one. On Christmas Eve, Vella stated that despite the festive season, many today will work tirelessly to help those undergoing treatment.

Last year’s L-Istrina collected some €5,062,415 in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

L-Istrina has been held every Boxing Day since 1995. The MCCF funds expensive treatment abroad or medicines that are not on the government formulary for Maltese patients.

The marathon will be broadcast live on all local television stations.