North Medical Hub project to undergo modifications aimed at preserving several ficus trees

Amendments to the regional health centre in Buġibba are possible in order to safeguard several mature Ficus trees, Chris Fearne announced on Thursday morning.

"This week, I held discussions with the Foundation for Medical Services. It appears possible that the design of the project for a medical hub in the north of Malta will undergo minor modifications to preserve and protect mature trees while still constructing a modern building that ensures the delivery of excellent health services," Fearne said.

Din il-ġimgħa kelli taħdidiet mal-FMS - jidher possibli li d-disinn tal-proġett għall-Hub Mediku fit-Tramuntana ta’ Malta jkollu modifiki minuri biex jiġu konservati u protetti siġar maturi, waqt li xorta jkollna binja moderna li tkompli tiżgura servizz tas-saħħa ta’ eċċellenza. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) December 28, 2023

This news comes one day before a protest organised by ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci, now cancelled, involving Buġibba residents.

This week, local media reported that plans for a regional health centre and an associated four-storey car park in Buġibba involved the removal of several mature Ficus trees.

The current site currently hosts a car park and Ficus macrocarpa trees, which according to BirdLife Malta serve as a roosting site for approximately 800 White Wagtails, a protected species, and an unknown number of Spanish Sparrows.

Following the news, ADPD's Gauci uploaded a video on Facebook, warning the government not to make the same mistake as in Mosta.

The leader of the Green Party claimed that the shore is currently being taken over by commercial development, and therefore, the government cannot allow the few remaining trees and green spaces on the land to be further obliterated.

However, on Thursday morning, Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter to announce discussions regarding adjustments to the project, with a focus on conserving the mentioned trees.